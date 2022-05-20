Letter: Missing voices among GOP politicians, Jacobs

Following the May 14 mass murder at the Tops store that served the community as the only large grocery store on Buffalo’s East Side it seems the only thing we’ve heard from GOP pols has been a combination of denial and silence from Rep. Chris Jacobs. Does he think it is better to remain silent lest he upset his prospective voters? Amidst the wall-to-wall, crickets, from Jacobs who is from a Buffalo suburb. His silence speaks louder than anything he could utter at this point about this racist inspired terrorist act.