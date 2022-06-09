Letter: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day received scant media attention

President Biden proclaimed Thursday, May 5, National Day of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day. In Native communities across the country, women dressed in red and ribbon skirts, to bring attention to the serious crisis in Indian Country.

On the Tonawanda, Tuscarora, Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, women expressed solidarity in social media posts and gatherings to send a message of “No more stolen sisters.”

Missing and murdered indigenous women and girls started as a grassroots movement to bring attention to the alarming murder rates for Native women, which are 10 times the national average. Federal statistics indicate that Native women suffer the highest rates of domestic violence and sexual assault than any other population of women in the country.

In New Mexico, the state with the highest numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women, the governor created a task force to address the epidemic, reporting on a response plan. In Los Angeles, City Hall was lit up red to raise awareness of the magnitude of violence against Native women.

In downtown Buffalo, City Hall was dark. The local media, busy focusing on Cinco de Mayo, said not a single word about missing and murdered indigenous women. The media reported on International Compost Awareness Week, alum donations to two local colleges, the best bagel shop, and the important work of Habitat for Humanity and saving the WWII Sullivans ship.

Missing from the News’ coverage was missing and murdered indigenous women. The complete lack of mention of the national day of awareness underscores the scant attention given to the serious struggles facing Native women.

The safety and survival of indigenous women should be held in higher regard than composting. Yet local news purveyors ignore the tragic plight of Native women.

The entire Buffalo-Niagara region was originally Onöndowa’ga’, Seneca land. Today, 12,000 indigenous people remain here.

It’s time the media stopped suppressing and dismissing issues central to Native people; doing so is oppressive and furthers our invisibility.

Julie Carry Moccasin

Cattaraugus Territory