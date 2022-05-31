Letter: Misleading bail reform ads are meant to confuse voters

Political ads placed on TV recently with reference to proposed legislation offering some relief to people arrested for alleged crime, put in jail, and remain in jail prior to trial because they cannot raise bail money are shams. The preponderance of these cases involve Black people and other ethnic groups who simply cannot pay bail. This incarceration can last for long periods of time in holding facilities. This is clearly discrimination against poor Black and other minorities. This incarceration may in fact result in hardening and increase of criminal disposition. These ads completely distort the intent of the proposed legislation. They say that these people if released would increase crime rates. Isn’t that conviction even before a crime is committed?