I pride myself on taking the effort to watch and read both liberal and conservative views. I also pride myself on being able to form my own opinion and not be brainwashed by one side or the other. How much information is out there is non truth. How many people believe what they hear or read because it’s what they want to believe even though it might be fabricated because the source wants you to believe it? How I miss Tim Russert and getting the news and opinions as it should be. How I miss the wisdom of Ronald Reagan. How I miss the America I grew up in.