Letter: Miscalculation contradicts letter on stadium money

In the April 16 Everybody’s Column there was a grievous math miscalculation on the opinion titled “Give New Yorkers a little stadium money to pay bills.” The letter writer makes the assertion that New York State should give all 21 million New Yorkers (actual population in the 2020 census was 20,201,249) one million dollars each to pay bills with, using the 850 million dollars that Kathy Hochul and Mark Poloncarz used to fund the new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. The actual amount of this misguided internet-based falsehood calculation, that has been floating around for years, would equal 2.1E12 or in simpler terms, 2.1 trillion dollars, which is about one third of the 2021 budget spending of the federal government. The true amount that New York State residents would receive from this money spent on the stadium would be $40.48 to help pay bills. That’s less than a tank of gasoline in most cars or close to what a couple might spend going out for breakfast or lunch. In my opinion, the use of the money on the stadium will create more financial benefit to the state and surrounding communities than $40.48 given to everybody in the state along with the accounting nightmare to pull that scheme off. Please folks, get your calculator out and don’t believe everything that is spun up on the internet.