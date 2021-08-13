Letter: Minority rights do not displace health, safety

Vaccines are not a proper test nor a rational claim of minority rights. The basic idea of minority rights is that a majority cannot deny basic human rights to a minority. It does not imply that minority rights supersede the rights or health of the majority. We have many accepted health and safety standards that impose requirements on the members of a society, for example: you can’t shout fire in a crowded building if there’s no fire (freedom of speech), you must wear seat belts, you must keep your dog on a leash, you must have your kids take certain shots before they can attend school, etc.
I remember my father telling me about an outbreak of head lice on a ship during World War II. Everyone had to be inspected and treated. No exceptions. On a ship, which is a close society, any disease or infestation must be addressed immediately or it will soon become uncontrollable.
The United States is now facing such a situation. We have a disease that is running rampant throughout the ship. Science has a remedy. For the well-being of the ship the captain has ordered the members to use the medicine.
The motives of the captain of the ship of state and his adherents are being called into question. They argue it’s not about health, it’s about power. Their claim is that people they label as “socialist” are trying to take away your rights. That claim is so absurd, it hardly bears any attention, but here we go:
1. 96 percent of doctors are fully vaccinated.
2. 99.5 percent of deaths from Covid-19 are from the unvaccinated.
3. Covid-19 deaths rose by 46 percent in one week.
4. In Florida where the virus is the most prevalent, 100% of the hospitalized are unvaccinated.
The facts support a real threat and a clear, proven path towards safety. It is so hard to argue rationally against vaccines. So, their (those who oppose the current captain) central argument must be based upon emotional and irrational logic. Therefore, since I live in Buffalo, to the Beasleys of the world I say: If (vaccines) are an infringement imposing the will of the smart over the stupid. The requirement for vaccines has nothing to do with minority rights.
John Brandenberger
Buffalo