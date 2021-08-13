Letter: Minority rights do not displace health, safety

Vaccines are not a proper test nor a rational claim of minority rights. The basic idea of minority rights is that a majority cannot deny basic human rights to a minority. It does not imply that minority rights supersede the rights or health of the majority. We have many accepted health and safety standards that impose requirements on the members of a society, for example: you can’t shout fire in a crowded building if there’s no fire (freedom of speech), you must wear seat belts, you must keep your dog on a leash, you must have your kids take certain shots before they can attend school, etc.

I remember my father telling me about an outbreak of head lice on a ship during World War II. Everyone had to be inspected and treated. No exceptions. On a ship, which is a close society, any disease or infestation must be addressed immediately or it will soon become uncontrollable.

The United States is now facing such a situation. We have a disease that is running rampant throughout the ship. Science has a remedy. For the well-being of the ship the captain has ordered the members to use the medicine.