Letter: Minor parties represent democracy, voter choice

The June 3 Buffalo News editorial, “New York can bid good riddance to Green, Independence parties – and all the other minor parties, too,” rivals Republican voter suppression efforts in its anti-democratic spirit.

Party suppression is a form of voter suppression. It’s what authoritarian rulers do to rig elections in Myanmar, Russia, Syria, Belarus – and now apparently in New York if The Buffalo News editorial board has its way.

Third parties give people a voice in elections whose views are not represented by the two major parties. 61 percent of voters for Green presidential candidate Jill Stein in 2016 would have stayed home if she was not on the ballot, according to exit polls. Shouldn’t those voters have their say?

Third parties can give people who support them power in government. Over 100 Greens currently serve in public office across the country, including several in New York.

As the candidate for governor who received enough votes to secure the Green Party a ballot line in 2010, 2014 and 2018, I can assure you that the Green Party will be back on the ballot, whether The Buffalo News editorial board likes it or not.

Howard Hawkins

Syracuse