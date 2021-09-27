Letter: Milley’s actions were heroic, far from treasonous, as GOP says

Once again, sadly, the GOP has chosen to bury its collective head in dealing with the actions of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley. As, once again they attempt to divert attention from disgraced former President Donald Trump (impeached twice). They seem to think that Milley’s actions on Jan. 8, after the president’s failed coup attempt two days prior, was extraordinary and treasonous and calling for Milley’s immediate resignation.

Milley’s call to his Chinese counterpart on Jan. 8 was not extraordinary. U.S. military leaders have a long history of communicating with our potential adversaries to assuage their fears of war with the United States.

What is truly extraordinary and frightening is the fact that the general felt there was a strong possibility that the former autocrat-in-training may have entertained thoughts of initiating an international conflict up to and including the use of nuclear weapons as he attempted to cement his illegitimate quest to overturn an election he clearly lost. Milley was so concerned that he gave orders down the line of his subordinates instructing them to notify only him if they received orders from Trump to initiate hostilities and to not take any action without his OK.