Letter: Military drone operators do not deserve harsh critique

No one can seriously debate Robert Koehler’s Another Voice overall conclusion that war is hell. That does not mean, however, that his specific allegations are correct.

Koehler questioned the merits of maintaining a strong U.S. military, despite numerous valid reasons for doing so. These range from preserving our freedom of navigation in international waters being threatened by a hostile power with annexation, for example the Western Pacific, to restraining and eliminating hostile forces, for example terrorist groups in the Middle East who attacked us on 9/11 and wish to do so again. There is also the need to deter near peer adversaries like China and Russia. The ancient Roman general Vegetius’ Latin nostrum, “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum” – If You Want Peace, Prepare For War – is as true today as it was centuries ago.