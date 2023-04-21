With all due respect, Dr. Bukowski, how dare you?

How dare you use a quote from my father so out of context and so misleading. Dr. Robert Milch spent 40 years as a hospice and palliative care practitioner and one of the co-founders of Hospice Buffalo, helping dying patients relieve pain and suffering. This is what my father said in June 2021:

“Suffering is something to be defined by each patient, by each person, in the context of their lives, their families, and what they are enduring. I would not presume to dictate to another human being what they must endure. I truly believe that had medical aid in dying been allowed in New York when I was practicing, I would have been a better physician.”

What you are doing, Dr. Bukowski, is yourself trying to tell dying New Yorkers how they should deal with suffering at the end of life. And your solution? That patients should be anesthetized? How cruel.

My dad died in 2021, shortly after those words appeared in this publication. If he had had access to medical aid in dying, our family might have had better memories of his last days, instead of remembering the suffering he endured. Our family promised him we would carry on his work to pass New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act, a smart and compassionate law that will end unnecessary end-of-life suffering.

Melissa Milch

Williamsville