There was a lot of joy when Matt Milano intercepted the ball and ran 43 yards for a touchdown against the Titans last week.

He has phenomenal instincts when it comes to “sniffing out” an opponent’s strategy.

I will wear my Matt Milano jersey with pride and wish him the best of health as he continues his athletic prowess with the Bills.

Thanks Matt, from one who has been rooting for the Bills since 1963.

Judy Denio

City of Tonawanda