 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Migrant transport stunt could help the economy

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

There was a letter in the paper on Sept. 27 suggesting that governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott send their migrants to Western New York to punish us for our predominantly progressive values. The author is hilariously misinformed. Does he not know that smaller cities around the country are desperate for more immigrants? Those cities know full well that immigrants fuel local economic engines, not to mention countering depopulation. Immigrants have a strong work ethic and are actually more entrepreneurial than most Americans. Within a short period of time they more than pay back any public settlement costs in taxes. Buffalo has a history of welcoming and helping refugees. I fear, to put it politely, the author of that letter was demonstrating his xenophobia. Bring them on, governors.

Marcelle Mostert MD

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News