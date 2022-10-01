Letter: Migrant transport stunt could help the economy

There was a letter in the paper on Sept. 27 suggesting that governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott send their migrants to Western New York to punish us for our predominantly progressive values. The author is hilariously misinformed. Does he not know that smaller cities around the country are desperate for more immigrants? Those cities know full well that immigrants fuel local economic engines, not to mention countering depopulation. Immigrants have a strong work ethic and are actually more entrepreneurial than most Americans. Within a short period of time they more than pay back any public settlement costs in taxes. Buffalo has a history of welcoming and helping refugees. I fear, to put it politely, the author of that letter was demonstrating his xenophobia. Bring them on, governors.