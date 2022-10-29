Letter: Midterms will determine certain fate of democracy

A time of reckoning is upon us. The midterm elections will decide the fate of America’s democracy experiment. Let me add, most election issues affect Republicans, Independents and Democrats uniformly. Issues like crime (guns), ending Social Security, and/or eliminating Medicare should scare all voters, not just Democrats. Prioritizing one issue alone is foolhardy. If folks seeking a nationwide abortion ban think the GOP won’t also end Social Security and Medicare along with making it harder to vote are only fooling themselves. Last I heard, Republican women also have abortions and chucking Social Security and Medicare will do irreparable damage to all grandparent incomes, not just to those who are Democrats. Both sides of the aisle must come together on these cultural issues, but we all know they won’t. Wake up America.

Perhaps what’s most appalling is the lack of immediacy regarding the possibility of losing our democracy. Fascism should be the only issue. One hundred twenty-nine election deniers are on midterm ballots with full backing of the GOP. All or most have announced that they will only accept the outcomes if they win. Some are positioned to make the rules as to whether your vote will even be counted. Donald Trump is angling for a 2024 run to avoid prison and the GOP leadership has publicly announced hate-bred retribution to all Democrats within a platform that relies heavily on elimination of cultural advances in voting rights and the safety net. If the GOP wins, most of what either side is angling for will not matter. Only issues affecting the pockets of the authoritarian leaders will be prioritized. We’ll all get a taste of what it is like to live in countries run by Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Xi Jinping where elections are pre-determined, and your rights are ignored in favor of the whims of Dear Leader. It’s up to you. Don’t let it happen.