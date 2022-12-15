Letter: Mid-term election signals hope for our democracy

Prior to the midterm, I felt like the United States may be going the way of some developing nations. How would we fare under an authoritarian government? So, it was a relief to see so many “Orange Loon” candidates lose in the recent mid-term elections. It wasn’t even close to a “red wave,” thankfully. It seems many – not all – people are finally seeing that far-right ideology has no place in this country. Hopefully, far left ideology soon follows suit. The majority of people seem to be center left or right and want what’s best for all, not just a noisy, hate-filled minority.

Most heartening was hearing graceful concession speeches from politicians of both parties. They showed a level of maturity beyond injured egos and the ability to put the country’s interest above their own.

I believe we need both the Republican and Democratic parties to be functional sparring partners. The last few years under the corrosive influence of the “Orange Loon,” the Republicans lost their way. But, they still have responsible, thoughtful people that never bought into the toxic politics of “OL” and his enablers. Former Gov. George Pataki, Sen. Mitt Romney and numerous Republicans against Trump groups that firmly resisted the weirdness, can lead their party to a better, more responsible, future. It was telling that a Rupert Murdoch-owned paper only listed the “Orange Loon’s” big announcement as an afterthought: “Florida man makes announcement.” Wow! We need government to address the big issues our country is facing, not the grievances of one person and his injured vanity. It’s past time to move on.

Sue Lewandowski

Holland