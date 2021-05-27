Letter: Microplastics likely cause of declining birth rates

Once again an article published from the New York Times has reported that the world’s population is declining. The decline is attributed to social factors while ignoring what is without a doubt a key reason for this change; our ever-decreasing male fertility rates.

It is thoroughly documented that the sperm count in advanced countries throughout the world is declining at a rate of about 1.4% per year. This decline has been going on since at least the early 1970s, and the cumulative decline since that time is about 53%.

This sperm crisis is especially pronounced in the heavily industrialized countries of North America, Western Europe, Australia and Asia. Birth rates remain high in less developed regions of the world. This is no coincidence.

Recent studies have demonstrated that tiny plastic particles called microplastics are appearing in abundance everywhere in the western world. We are now reported to consume about a credit card’s weight of microplastics per week.

Chemicals found in these microplastics are known to be disruptors of endocrine systems and are believed to contribute to our growing decrease in fertility rates in the industrialized world.