Wow! Now the North Michigan Avenue Bridge is shut down for repairs during the busiest times on the waterfront. If the politicians tore down the Skyway a few years ago, then access would be even worse. Where is the infrastructure money being used that Buffalo has received from the federal government? Is the city administration trying to strangle the RiverWorks out of business as lack of access did to the old Pier restaurant? Gov. Kathy Hochul has stated that another restaurant is to be built near where the Pier restaurant failed and was torn down. The state is also building an events center at the port terminal that will have terrible access. Allocating almost $300 million to develop the Buffalo Outer Harbor using New York Power Authority funds is fantastic.