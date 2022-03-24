Letter: MH Communities face threat from private equity investors

The lack of affordable housing remains a huge issue all over the country and state. I would like to remind readers that Manufactured Home Communities right here in Western New York are under attack by private equity investors, some of them from out of state.

Here in Akron Mobile Home Park, our community has been sold – twice! – to private equity investors who do little in terms of maintenance, yet raise the rent and turn over much of the day-to-day concerns to the residents who reside in the park. Not only is there little maintenance, investors continue to expand their ownership of parks while letting the ones they already own crumble in disrepair. There is one community in Western New York that is currently in a rent strike due to these issues.

We need legislation to protect our neighborhoods and help us create resident-friendly models for ownership versus corporate ownership and control of our lives. Fixes to the current rent justification law would ensure that all park owners operate in a transparent manner. It would fix loopholes in the current legislation that allow park owners to exploit existing laws.

I love the home I own in Akron. My neighbors and I believed we had found safe and affordable home ownership given our finances. Protections are needed so that all people can find security and a sense of safety in vibrant and safe communities throughout our country.

Gail Travers

MHAction Leader

Akron