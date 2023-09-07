Responding to the letter published Aug. 24 “A brief case for expanding underappreciated rail,” the author attempts to mischaracterize facts with how they relate to Buffalo's history. It's very apparent that during the Main Street construction, promises were made to local businesses that accesses would be maintained during the construction but resulted in total cut off for three years. This can be evidenced in The Buffalo Evening News article published April 21st 1981, "Two Way Traffic to Return in July, NFTA Says". In the end, very few businesses remained operational after the 1980s construction. What good is a project if 100 dead businesses give rise to 100 “new” businesses? That is a zero-sum game.

In fact, a year after the Main line completion, in 1986, it was apparent that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority became so cash strapped, that their first order of business was to look to impose a transit tax in order to stay solvent as depicted in The Buffalo News article from May 18, 1986 titled “After Year One, the Verdict On the Rail Line Is Still Out”. Also note that the costs, even at full ridership (ridership down now ~50%), Metro Bus bested Metro Rail in operating costs per mile by 1/5th. Expanded busing is the logical choice for our area in terms of operating cost.

In the most recently proposed “Locally Preferred Alternative” plan which, by the way, locally no one prefers, evident by the rapidly growing stopthemetro.com petition numbers, it calls for Niagara Falls Boulevard vehicular lanes be reduced by 60%, all the while planning to increase the width of the boulevard 13 feet. If you widen the street and diminish residents’ tree lawns, where do they propose dumping all that additional snow, ice and salt on residents’ front porches? That's an unreasonable expectation to place on anyone's daily snow removal chores and runs counter to the city's reputation as the “City of Good Neighbors” where consideration, even helpfulness with regards to snow removal, is the cultural norm.

Michael Nigrin

Amherst