Letter: Metaphysics of abortion for all to contemplate

Justice Samuel Alito begins his draft opinion by saying that many feel that the fetus is a person at conception. The Archbishop of San Francisco is in this group. Alito fails to mention a second large group that thinks the fetus is not a person at conception.

There is still a third large group that feels that we cannot tell when the soul enters the fetus; that the question of when personhood begins is not something that has an objective and knowable reality. But, even so, that it is useful as a practical matter to have a uniform definition of a point where society recognizes personhood, even if that point is somewhat arbitrary. This group contains the justices that decided Roe and Casey, and contains most women and most men, even though any such point is of necessity a metaphysical construct rather than a reflection of a physical fact.