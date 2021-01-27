Letter: Mercy Nursing Facility delivers five-star care

Covid-19 complications in many nursing homes are frequently featured in The Buffalo News.

Five-star nursing homes are given their due, but most articles cite negligent care and even death.

There are various descriptions of how each facility is enabling family and residents to see each other. The vaccine will change this restriction but the details are forthcoming.

My husband has been a resident at Mercy Nursing Facility at Our Lady of Victory (OLV) nursing home for approximately 2 1/2 years.

His care is constant and exemplary. No resident to our knowledge has contracted Covid-19. Creative efforts are tirelessly made for the comfort of both family and resident even when it’s just a contact through a glass door or FaceTime.

I wait for the day when the vaccine allows me to hug my husband, sit with him and hold his hand and do a crossword puzzle. (Not since March 12.).

But OLV, a five-star facility, is making every effort that I know of to make the best of this difficult situation.

Nancy Seel

West Seneca