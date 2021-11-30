Letter: Mercy health care workers stood strong for good reason

After over a month of negotiations, Mercy Hospital employees have finally reached an agreement with management concerning inadequate working conditions. Both my wife and myself had availed of their services not all that long ago. Unbeknownst to us at the time, the staff were performing their very demanding jobs under less than ideal circumstances. Yet, it never showed in their friendly demeanor or attempts to do their duties in a competent manner.

Apparently, unsuitable conditions reached a climax and compelled them to go on strike. As we passed by protesters in some pretty inclement weather at times, we honked our horns in support of their efforts.

You might say Mercy employees sacrificed a paycheck and valuable time to lead the way for other underappreciated health care workers to reconsider their working conditions. They are to be admired and not scorned for their actions in an effort to benefit not only themselves, but their patients and hopefully others in the health care field.

Ronald Welker

West Seneca