Letter: Mercy agreement affirms importance of safe staffing

Western New York has good reason to celebrate the staffing gains in the Mercy Hospital tentative contract agreement. The workers know how much staffing is needed to give safe patient care and they did not give up until they succeeded.

Staff/patient ratios are the number of patients each staffer cares for in different areas. Research shows that optimal staffing prevents patient falls, infections and other avoidable complications, as well as prevents staff injuries. Hospitals can no longer thrive by only providing minimal staffing levels. This is the beginning of Western New York's leadership in health care. The new standard is that we now must assure safe staffing levels. We all benefit.