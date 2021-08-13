Letter: Mentioning Jehovah’s Witness in Covid-19 article seems unfair

At the very end of a long article describing the various reasons that people have for not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine the authors felt it necessary to finish with the example of a woman who they describe as “a Jehovah’s Witness who does not vote.” I’m not sure what either of those facts has to do with anything else in the article nor do I find any other mention of anyone’s religious beliefs. It is also incorrect in its implication that the Witnesses oppose vaccination; I know many, including several close family members, all of whom are fully vaccinated.