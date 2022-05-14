Letter: Men, misinformed women should not be final arbiters

Once again, in view of the possible nullification of Roe v. Wade, the inmates are running the mad house. (My apologies to people with genuine mental illness.)

How dare men and misinformed women decide what I may or may not do with my body?

How many women have died from abortions versus those who have died due to a dangerous pregnancy? I believe the percentages are higher for the latter than the former.

For all those condemning Roe v. Wade, may you never have a daughter or a granddaughter who has been raped or who is on the brink of death due to a pregnancy gone wrong.

Shall we return to the days of back alleys and clothes hangers?

Next will others determine what color hair I can have or what clothes I can wear?

Please, come to your senses. Think. Imagine a future with massive amounts of unnecessary deaths.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park