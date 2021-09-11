Letter: Memories of 9/11 linger, even after all these years

I can imagine the terror of those people who were on the 99th and 100th floor 20 years ago. I had visited one of the towers on the 99th floor one month prior with a business client of my firm. In walking around that floor prior to the meeting I saw all the gigantic windows. The view was spectacular but very scary for me for two reasons. First reason was that I was deathly afraid of heights, and just looking out the windows made me afraid. I stood about five or so feet away to look out. Second reason was what if somehow a plane hit the top floors of the building? How would people get out? The event of 9/11 gave me the sad answer. My prayers have been and still are for all those lost souls. Amen.