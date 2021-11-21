Letter: Medicare increase hurts those who can afford it least

I cannot believe what I read in the Nov. 14 News about Medicare going up so much. A lot of us older people are on a fixed income and now they want to raise what we pay for Medicare by $21.60 because of an Alzheimer drug? The way prices are going up it will be a choice some people will have to make now about their food costs. Getting less money each month, how will we be able to buy groceries? I know a few of us were looking forward to the cost of living going up since it would help some. Now that is useless if they take $170 out of our checks each month. Makes no sense to me or others I talk to. Something has to be done about this. I don’t know what because I am not that smart or rich.