In reply to a letter from a reader in regards to Damar Hamlin:
Let me say that for hundreds of people, they were “hoping” Damar would survive. However, for thousands that prayed, many were directing their prayers on the many that worked to save his life. I assure you that many medical professionals pray for help in guiding them to save lives, but we are human and prayer is powerful.
They were all heroes and are being recognized as such, but you won’t convince the masses that prayer is only a “feel good.”
God bless Damar.
Nancy Finlayson
Clarence