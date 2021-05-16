Letter: Medical privacy does not exist in this modern world

A recent letter urged people not to get a vaccine shot in order to guard their medical privacy. Guess what? Nothing is private anymore. Selling customer data is big business, hackers can steal millions of personal files from companies and sell them to organized crime or post them on the dark web, and you can get all kinds of private information just by snapping a photo of someone on the street with your phone and using it for an online search.
If you really want to safeguard your medical history, then don’t go to a doctor or hospital at all. Perform your own medical tests, such as colonoscopies and prostate exams, learn to cure yourself with natural remedies and teach yourself surgery to deal with broken bones and cancerous tumors. You’ll sleep well knowing your health problems will remain secret.
David Group
Buffalo