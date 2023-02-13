As the leader of a multi-state long term senior care community in an industry that is fighting for survival, I approach every day with hope and optimism. I had both those feelings as I sat down to listen to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address.

I needed to hear commitment. I left with a commission.

I needed to hear a commitment to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes by 20%. It’s been 15 years since New York State raised the daily Medicaid rate to account for inflation, despite a 42% increase over that timeframe. That’s a slippery slope for any industry. For an industry that relies on funding to ensure quality care, it’s the precipice of peril.

My hope and optimism for this commission is a clear understanding that a commitment for a 20% increase helps reopens nursing home beds that aren’t being filled. A 20% commitment helps recruit and retain staff in a health care industry facing a projected shortage of nearly 39,000 nurses by the year 2030.

My hope and optimism is that this commission commits to the type of significant Medicaid reimbursement investment seen in states like Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, Washington and Texas. This industry, and those it serves, can no longer afford for New York State to lag behind.

I’m willing to work with this commission as long as it prioritizes the need to support our seniors. They have my commitment. Our seniors deserve the same commitment from New York.

Lisa Haglund, CEO

Heritage Ministries

Gerry