The double standards that exist in political coverage become more apparent every day. For the last few years, we see Liz Cheney being held up as the one true and noble politician who had the guts to stand up to her party. Yet when you see multiple voices on the other side raising their concern that exists in their party, such as defectors like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard they are endlessly criticized in the media as selfish rather than valorized.

If you want an honest debate about the concerns of both sides that exist, I encourage you to find the Munk debate online that happened between (regular contributor to The Buffalo News) Michelle Goldberg with Malcom Gladwell and Douglas Murray with Matt Taibbi. Murray introduced me to a term called St. George retirement syndrome, which describes St. George once bravely fighting real dragons and once he rid the land of them, he keeps searching for new dragons to slay even though they don’t exist and ends up swinging at the air. This swinging at air for a desperate attempt to find our own dragons to slay can be dangerous if we hit something we misattributed to one.

When I was in college, we used to question power. Now it seems they only question whoever questions power. All many of us want is honest, unbiased reporting and coverage without a thumb on the scale for preconceived opinions on a topic or loyalty to a party or ideology. Ask ourselves, is what we think best for society actually working instead of saying “I know this will work if we break enough eggs.” Thomas Sowell once stated, “People will always forgive you for being wrong, but never for being right.”

David Szprygada

Tonawanda