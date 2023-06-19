There must have been thousands who whispered an “OMG” when learning that Medaille and Trocaire were becoming one; and then even an louder expletive rendered when the deal became “kaput.” Unless those of us who are still wandering around in the “wonder why” woods and tall grass, missed their attempts at public transparency, the latter development of (the deal’s) withdrawal remains in the informational dark. OK, the simple answer is “follow the money.” But wait, all the private higher eds are in the same boat: a Medaille neighbor, Canisius is clear about being about $20 million in the red. And, they don’t seem to be closing. Anyway, The News specifically mentioned that the Medaille veterinary technician program is getting “marching orders” due to the August closing, but says nothing about another college’s stepping in with an accommodating replacement. Surely the lab is there, the teachers are there, the students are there - why can’t that program remain in its present form? Or if it’s a matter of the cost to maintain an entire building for one prized program, then why not move it a short distance to Canisius? Or make room at Trocaire? Villa, maybe? SUNY Erie Community may soon have plenty of space. If there’s a market, make it happen. Isn’t that the soul of vocational-technical education anyway?