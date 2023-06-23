I totally agree with Kenneth Rogers' idea (Another Voice, 6/4) to repurpose the Medaille Campus as a "temporary home and service/training center for asylum seekers." How often when driving the roads of Buffalo and Niagara Falls are we seeing abandoned buildings left to rot? The Medaille buildings and campus can and should be used right now for this humanitarian purpose.
Also, kudos to County Executive Poloncarz for recognizing the moral obligation we have to accept and assist these new residents.
Let's not see this campus become one more series of decaying buildings.
Sally Guthrie
Wheatfield