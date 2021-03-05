Letter: McMurray will not get writer’s vote next time

As a resident in the 27th congressional district, I supported and encouraged my friends and family to vote for Nate McMurray. While I did not agree with all of his campaign talking points, I chose him over the disgraced convicted felon Chris Collins and, the spineless Chris Jacobs. At least the residents of the 27th would finally be getting a true representative in Congress. Now it seems McMurray has set his sights on fellow Democrat Brian Higgins, the only congressman since the days of John LaFalce and Henry Nowak who champions the interests of Western New York and has served his constituents well. I cannot see any reasons for McMurray’s derogatory remarks toward Higgins but perhaps seeking publicity for his new political action committee or his upcoming book. Unless convinced otherwise, I will not vote for this man ever again.