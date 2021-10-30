Letter: McMurray takes Dixon’s bait, entire hook, line and sinker

I didn’t think that Lynne Dixon’s mailer portraying Kevin Hardwick as a hardcore Trump backer would possibly affect Democrat voters, but Nate McMurray proved me wrong.

In a bizarre Twitter tirade Oct. 24, McMurray attacked Hardwick as a “former Trumper” and condemned the local Democratic leadership for backing him. McMurray even alleged “back room shenanigans” and, bizarrely, demanded an “apology” from Hardwick for his former conservative views.

Hardwick changed parties because he felt the Republicans no longer fit his moral views. He didn’t like the turn towards the far right that the Republicans began under Trump and switched to an independent, and finally a Democratic stance while preserving his moderate approach. I don’t think this is anything to apologize for; in fact, he should be commended for standing up for his morals.

Where does McMurray get off demanding anything from Hardwick? The latter is one of the most hardworking, experienced politicians in the area while the former lost handily to Chris Jacobs and Chris Collins.