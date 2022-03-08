Letter: McKinley High incident needs no investigation

So many times, we hear about the so-called public outcry calling for an investigation. Regarding the Buffalo Public Schools wanting one into the McKinley school debacle, the use of public funds for this type of investigation is shameful. What is there to investigate? Two outside persons entered McKinley and carried out their plan. It is clear that those two entered the school. Cut and dried this is agreed upon. The following ruckus resulted in Kriner Cash being terminated.

My wife, a teacher for 30 years clearly remembers the days when school doors were locked and one had to ring for entry. Some schools even locked the parking area. As a substitute teacher I had the same experience. Surely that worked in keeping the students safe.

Cash nor anyone else can be everything to everybody. In his tenure, Cash has achieved much considering the restraints the finances placed upon him. Let’s stop investigating every single thing we disagree with and use a little common sense in allowing those we hire to do their job without the fear of being second guessed in hindsight.