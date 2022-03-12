Letter: McDermott should fill another coaching position

I hope Coach Sean McDermott realizes during his off season hiring that he has one more position to fill. That would be a person who knows the game and while getting to know the players he finds out what makes them tick and how they operate under pressure. This coach would also help with clock management, using time outs, challenges, extra points and kick-off options. This Coach would be in his ear in all phases of the game. Does this sound like any of the duties of the head coach by any chance? He needs another set of eyes, ears with intestinal fortitude (guts) because in every close game this last season he has failed! Bills fans and I’m sure some players are still awaiting an explanation on the now infamous 13 seconds and overtime in the Chiefs play-off game.