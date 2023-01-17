Letter: McDermott should be elected as America’s next president

Would anyone wish to join me in suggesting Sean McDermott for President in 2024?

I have no idea what his political leanings are, but especially after listening to his recent post-game comments, it struck me that his integrity, compassion, honesty, and wisdom are just so strong, a party affiliation really doesn’t matter.

Our nation unquestionably needs leadership that can bridge differences and bring out the best in all the players. When you listen to individual members of the Bills organization talking about the team’s accomplishments, they’re selfless. They own their mistakes and show vulnerability. They recognize their interdependence and look for each others’ strengths. They talk about what they need to work on to do better moving forward, always owning personal responsibility. They don’t minimize the challenges and don’t make excuses. They’re full of humility and know they can’t do the job alone. Their message always references the power of the group born of the need to respect and love each other, flawed as we are.

Undoubtedly, it’s McDermott who models this approach and motivates the team to follow. All our players came from different backgrounds and colleges with different philosophies and routines, but they’re successfully unified for the sake of common good. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.

The details of policies and processes get hammered out if people have the mindset McDermott subscribes to. We desperately need leaders who find strength in adversity, and can inspire us and bring us together. Let’s elect McDermott!

Lynn Seagren Bass

Buffalo