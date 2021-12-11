Letter: McDermott must gather the strength to fight

After Sean McDermott’s Captain Queeg-like breakdown the other evening, it’s apparent the Buffalo Bills are in deep trouble. McDermott has confused “tough” with “strong.” To be tough is to be capable of withstanding pain, to be strong is to be capable of inflicting your will on another. McDermott thinks he is tough because he was a state champion wrestler, but he was never strong enough to take on wrestlers twice his size. Toughness is a virtue, but in a physical contest, strength is a better one. Soon we’ll see if he is strong enough to fire his offensive coordinator.