Letter: McDaniel’s complaints about snowballs are false

Mike McDaniel complaining to refs about Bills fans throwing snowballs is absurd. It’s even more absurd that an official went so far as warning the fans that the Bills could be penalized for this behavior. The Bills coaching staff and players were not involved in snowball throwing during a recent Saturday night’s divisional game. McDaniel's claim that he was concerned for the safety of his players rings hollow. He was the coach who did not use misting fans to help cool his team during the sweltering Miami heat in September thereby preventing the Bills from using misting fans while his team sat in the shade. The Bills players were forced to sit in the sun and ran the real risk of suffering a heat related injury which has actually caused the death of an NFL player in 2001. The behavior of our fans was wrong and is not defensible. Those actions are in no way shape or form a reflection of the Buffalo Bills. McDaniel's action put players in real danger. He and the Dolphins are responsible for that because he wanted to gain a competitive edge. Maybe he should have taken that into consideration if he was so concerned about player safety.