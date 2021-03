So, Mitch McConnell said there was no question that Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day” on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, but he could not be impeached for it as he was no longer the president. But McConnell refused to call the Senate into session to address the issue when Trump was still president. McConnell’s sanctimonious hypocrisy exceeds even that of Lindsey Graham, a truly spectacular achievement.