Letter: McConnell has it all wrong on Dems’ voting rights bill

On the TV news we have all seen Mitch McConnell label the Democratic supported voting rights bill a flagrant political power grab designed to tip the playing field permanently in their favor, this attempting to justify the Republican filibuster blocking even open debate of the bill in the U.S. Senate. What has not been clearly stated is that this bill is a direct response to Republican attempts in multiple states to tip the playing field permanently in their favor at the state and congressional level.
McConnell’s hypocrisy approaches what he displayed when blocking Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination in the last year of his term but rushing through Donald Trump’s nomination in the last year of his term. That was indeed a power grab.
Peter Ewing
Lake View