Letter: McConnell, GOP starve state, local governments

Much ire and angst has been flowing through recent Everybody’s Columns about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s possibly raising taxes and/or cutting services. What most people don’t realize is that states, unlike the federal government must, by law, balance their budgets. When an emergency arises that usurps the emergency “rainy day” funds and leaves a state such as New York with an $18 billion dollar Covid-19 bill, the only recourse without help from the federal government is to raise taxes, cut services or a combination of both.

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans know this very well and are using the states’ tragedy to their political advantage. This is why they are fighting so hard to not include any aid to the states in their Covid-19 relief funding. They know the Catch-22 situation the states, many of which have Democratic governors, are facing. If they raise taxes, their citizens get mad; if they cut services, their citizens get mad. This is a perfect scenario for these senators who are insulated from any blame and can simultaneously excoriate the governors for seemingly being unable to properly run their states.