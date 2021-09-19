Letter: McCarthy should be ousted following attack on Biden

Kevin McCarthy and some of his allies are blasting Joe Biden’s Afghan strategy. Where was McCarthy when his president, Donald Trump, was botching a once-in-a-century pandemic that now has taken more than 600,000 American lives? Where was McCarthy when the last recession happened? Where was McCarthy when Trump played patty-cake with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un? Where was McCarthy when Trump urged his followers to storm the Capitol? I have found Republicans to lay blame but fail to recognize their own serious flaws.

In my more than 70 years of life, I have had to accept the nonsense of Richard Nixon, the craziness of Barry Goldwater, the fear mongering of Sen. Joe McCarthy, the 9/11 attack tragedy under George W. Bush, the Great Recession under Bush and Ronald Reagan’s many missteps. This is an incomplete list. What really astounds us now is the stubborn insistence of many right-wingers to get vaccinated.

How can McCarthy falsely accuse Biden when his own party caused this Covid pandemic to wobble out of control? McCarthy should be impeached. He is no longer an effective member of the House.

Joseph Yonder

Depew