The politicians in Washington need to start working to resolve the most important issue we face today, and that is the looming debt ceiling issue. On June 5, tens of millions’ Social Security payments will be affected. So will the military and federal money.

Kevin McCarthy is the weakest Speaker, who has put himself in a box by allowing the far right members of Congress, who want the government shut down, to dictate to him conditions he can operate under. This default and shutdown could last months. Members of Congress such as Lauren Opal Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs and others are licking their lips waiting to do this. The Speaker must call for a House vote. McCarthy is afraid of doing this. One member of the extreme right wing can call for his removal and I believe this political coward will do nothing to prevent this tragic occurrence from happening.