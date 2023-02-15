Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to approve a clean debt ceiling increase is tantamount to extortion. In threatening the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, the U.S. and world economies and the stock market, the Speaker’s words are profoundly wrongheaded. Just consider:

• Putting aside the partisan political motivations, why is the debt ceiling only an issue to congressional Republicans when there’s a Democrat in the White House?

• If debt is McCarthy’s “hot button”, why are spending cuts the only considered remedy? Why not roll back the 2017 corporate tax cuts that led to a lot more in stock buy-backs than productive investment? Or, tax carried interest earnings as ordinary income rather than capital gains?

• If McCarthy insists on cutting spending, then why don’t Republicans spell out cuts they want to see beyond unspent Covid relief funds?

• If the goal is to reduce the deficit, why did House Republicans vote to roll back increased funding for the IRS that will net over $100 billion in increased revenue?

• Also, to reduce the deficit, why not pass immigration reform to force undocumented workers and their employers to pay their share of income and payroll taxes? Also, why not increase the number of taxpaying legal immigrants?

Of course, there are multiple answers: (1) Kevin McCarthy is the quintessential wet noodle Speaker with no core convictions beyond placating the GOP caucus’s hard-right flank; and (2) it’s business as usual for Republicans to cater to the interests of their wealthy campaign donors.

Mike Glass

Williamsville