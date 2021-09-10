Letter: McCarthy is clearly afraid of the truth

If I were accused of a crime that I did not commit, then I would welcome all investigations which could only serve to prove my innocence.

However, if I were guilty of committing a crime, I would do everything in my power to prevent any investigations which could only serve to prove my guilt.

Kevin McCarthy and his band of ne’er-do-wells have threatened retribution to anyone who has the gall to even investigate their questionable behavior on Jan. 6 and hold them accountable. Their hollow threats to exact revenge from companies that decide to honor congressional subpoenas is illegal and un-American. They have even gone so far as to threaten future retribution for Americans if the Republicans gain the majority in Congress in 2022.

Congressman McCarthy, what are you trying to hide?

Robert Wegrzynowski

Medina