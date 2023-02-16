As a political consultant for the past 46 years based in Western New York, I have had the privilege of knowing the three reporters who covered politics in this corner of the universe.

Some may remember the fiery Ray Herman at the Courier-Express and the thoughtful and soft-spoken George Borrelli at The Buffalo News. Over the past 30 years I have watched Bob McCarthy provide reporting on everything from presidential races to our local city and countywide races.

McCarthy represents to me the best in reporting whether he was writing about a political or other newsworthy event for The Buffalo News. Because I have been exposed to political reporters at every level of government, I can say with confidence that McCarthy reported the news accurately and without skewing a story that would lead readers to one conclusion or another.

I think that people in politics and the general public will miss McCarthy and for political insiders we’ll all miss his weekly Sunday column. Bob McCarthy will be a tough act to follow!

Barry Zeplowitz

Williamsville