Letter: McCarley Gardens news leaves some doubtful

For some in Buffalo, the announcement of the $57 million redevelopment plan for McCarley Gardens is joyful, but for many others, it is painful. It is especially painful during this 50th year anniversary of the Rev. Burnie McCarley’s passing and the installation of the Rev. Bennett Smith as pastor of St. John Baptist Church. Rev. McCarley had the vision behind building high quality, family friendly, safe and secure low-income housing. Rev. Smith saw that vision through fruition.

During the early decades, the good people of McCarley Gardens have lived in safety and dignity, through the blessings of their own work, the good shepherds of St. John Baptist Church, and public-private partnerships. Since 2001 with the passing of the Rev. Smith and the installation of the Rev. Michael Chapman, the mission of St. John Baptist Church shifted and has multiple development arms, a “Buffalo Black Billion Initiative,” and a charitable organization called Wecgod II.