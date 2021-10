“Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away.” Now it looks as though they’re here to stay. Yesterday, Byron Brown seemed too far left for our fair city. Oh, how I yearn for yesterday.

We’ve met a woman named India Walton

Brown was actually a good guy doing a decent job. Why would we want to transform Buffalo into a Portland or a Seattle? She tells us she is going to raise taxes and diminish our great police department.

Oh, I believe in yesterday.

George Avery

Orchard Park