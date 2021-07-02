Letter: Mayor uses words long since out of style

Mayor Byron Brown exclaimed recently that his phone was “literally ringing off the hook.” Hook? When I read that I thought: “Oh my God,” he is running City Hall from one of those yellow wall phones that people used to have in their kitchens? Perhaps the usually good with smooth words mayor was simply in a haze of disbelief. Ok, ringing off the hook, or wall is a quaint metaphor and we get the gist. But he did say “literally” and literally means … well, literally. So, maybe he needs to chuck the yellow kitchen phone and get one of those cool iPhones that you can “literally” carry in your pocket. Maybe one of his “write in” friends can slip him one. And maybe we can ditch that stupid, thoughtless expression into the dust bin of dumb expressions. Figuratively, not literally.